    COVID Patient Leaves Florida Hospital—After Nine Months

    Tracy Connor

    Nine months. That’s how long Florida medical worker Rosa Felipe spent in the hospital with COVID-19. But on Tuesday, the 41-year-old technician finally got to leave Jackson Memorial Hospital, where she was an employee as well as a patient, and go home with her family, Local10 reported. Felipe already suffered from asthma and diabetes when she contracted the virus, and she ended up on a ventilator and a heart-lung bypass machine. She turned septic at one point, will likely lose her fingertips, and has a long recovery ahead. “The only thing I can tell you is that this is real,” she said at a short press conference. “The effects are real. But what’s more real is the love that I have received here, the dedication from my doctors and the staff here.”

