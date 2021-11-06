Aaron Rodgers Loses Prevea Health Partnership After Anti-Vaxxer Views Surface
REAP WHAT YOU SOW
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has caused a media flurry after announcing his positive COVID-19 diagnosis and unvaccinated status. Now, CNN Business reports that Rodgers has ended his partnership with Prevea Health—another blow to the embattled football star. Rodgers, who has been a spokesperson for Prevea Health since 2012, released a joint statement with the company on Saturday announcing the termination. “Prevea Health remains deeply committed to protecting its patients, staff, providers, and communities amidst the COVID-19 pandemic,” wrote the company in a statement. “This includes encouraging and helping all eligible populations to become vaccinated against COVID-19 to prevent the virus from further significantly impacting lives and livelihoods.”
On Friday, Rodgers ignited a firestorm after comparing his anti-vaxxer experience to that of civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr. When a reporter asked him months ago if he had been vaccinated, Rodgers responded only by saying that he’s “immunized.”