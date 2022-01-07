CHEAT SHEET
COVID-Infected Official Makes Anti-Vax Case to Supreme Court From Quarantine
Ohio solicitor general Ben Flowers joined Supreme Court oral arguments about vaccine mandates remotely on Friday after he tested positive for COVID-19. Press Secretary Steve Irwin reported that Flowers, who is vaccinated and boosted, only had “mild” symptoms and has “fully recovered.” The Supreme Court is currently meeting to hear arguments on two Biden administration vaccine mandates seeking to ameliorate the spread of the virus in workplaces. Flower is among a group of attorneys that wrote in a brief that COVID “is not (for most employees) an occupational danger that OSHA may regulate” and that it doesn’t present a “grave danger.”