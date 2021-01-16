CHEAT SHEET
COVID-Positive Family Who Lost Sense of Smell Couldn’t Detect House on Fire
A teenager miraculously managed to save her entire family and their four dogs after their home caught fire early Friday morning. Three of the four family members lost their sense of smell after contracting COVID-19 so couldn’t smell the raging fire. But the 17-year-old girl, who didn’t catch the virus, smelled burning plastic and went into the hallway to investigate around 2 a.m. She roused the rest of the family and rushed them outside through a back door. “I would just do whatever anyone else would do for their own family,” the girl told KWTX. “I just wanted to get everyone else safe and alive, that’s all I wanted.” The entire house was in flames when the fire department arrived.