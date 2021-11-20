Dutch COVID Protests Turn Violent as Police Shoot at Rioters
‘ORGY OF VIOLENCE’
Dutch authorities met demonstrators at The Hague with violence Friday night during protests of COVID-19 restrictions. The police shootings were confirmed by Mayor Ahmed Aboutaleb, who called the altercations “an orgy of violence.” According to police, two people were in the hospital after being hit by bullets, with investigations underway to see if they were shot by police. Another 51 people were arrested, with about half of them minors, according to the Associated Press. The riots were part of a series of protests throughout the country over COVID restrictions, which were recently reimposed following a surge of cases. Spaces such as restaurants, bars, and essential shops will close by 8 p.m. while non-essential places will close by 6 p.m. Home gatherings are also restricted to four people.