COVID Skeptic Cardinal Raymond Burke Taken Off Ventilator

Cardinal Raymond Burke, the former head of the Vatican’s judicial arm and archbishop of St. Louis, has been taken off a ventilator as he battles COVID-19. Though improving and out of the intensive care unit, Burke, 73, remains in the hospital, where he has been in treatment for more than a month. He had been on vacation from Rome in Wisconsin when he tested positive for the virus. He has expressed skepticism towards COVID-19 prevention measures in Italy like wearing masks and closing schools and called the coronavirus “the Wuhan virus.”