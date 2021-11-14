COVID Spikes Again From Arizona to Vermont to Minnesota

CHEAT SHEET
Massive numbers of unvaccinated Americans are driving up COVID-19 infections in the Midwest, Southwest, and even the Northeast, ending an early-autumn decline in cases, experts tell The Wall Street Journal. The spikes come as the country heads toward Thanksgiving, when travel and indoor gatherings could make the situation even worse. Only 59 percent of the nation is fully vaccinated, and the protection may be waning, making the need for boosters all the more urgent, doctors said. “Right now we find ourselves in a really truly alarming spike in cases,” Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said as her state copes with an average of 3,500 new cases and 24 deaths a day.