COVID Whistleblower Rebekah Jones Sues Over Raid on Her Home
‘BAD FAITH’
The Florida data scientist who claims she was fired for refusing to manipulate COVID-19 stats has filed a lawsuit alleging her rights were violated when authorities raided her home earlier this month. Rebekah Jones says the warrant obtained by state authorities to raid her home on Dec. 7 “was obtained in bad faith and with no legitimate object or purpose.” “They were there to execute a search warrant for her electronics devices; however the basis of the warrant was a sham to punish plaintiff (Jones) for her protected speech,” reads the lawsuit, which argues her First Amendment and due-process rights were violated. “Her termination from the Florida Department of Health after refusing to falsify data generated a great deal of media coverage much to the dismay of the state.”
Florida authorities say they raided her home and took away her computer because she’d illegally accessed the state’s emergency alert system. In a Twitter thread after the raid, Jones, an outspoken critic of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, insisted they’d taken her devices as an act of retaliation for her whistleblowing.