CHEAT SHEET
BYE
Covington Catholic Teen’s $250M Lawsuit Against Washington Post Dismissed
The $250 million defamation lawsuit against The Washington Post filed by Covington Catholic student Nick Sandmann was dismissed by a federal judge on Friday, The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. In his decision, Judge William Bertelsman declared that the Post’s coverage of the viral video of Sandmann’s encounter with a Native American elder was protected by the First Amendment because it featured the “opinion” of the elder, Nathan Phillips. Sandmann’s lawyers had argued that the newspaper’s coverage portrayed their client as engaging in racist conduct and intimidating Phillips. The coverage may have been “erroneous,” but the newspaper was “not liable for publishing these opinions,” the judge ruled. In a statement, lawyer Todd McMurty said they would be appealing the judge’s decision. “The law must protect innocent minors targeted by journalists publishing click-bait sensationalized news,” McMurty said. Sandmann’s father also said he believed “fighting for justice” for his son was “of vital national importance.” “If what was done to Nicholas is not legally actionable, then no one is safe,” he said.