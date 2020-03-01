Cow May Have Exposed Public to Rabies at San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo
Health authorities in San Antonio, Texas, are asking anyone who visited the cattle barn at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo and had contact with a black cow being shown there between February 11 and 14 to be tested for rabies. An unnamed female Brangus cow had developed rabies and could have spread it through her saliva at that time. Anyone who had contact with the animal or touched the fencing around her pen is asked to contact authorities. The cow was being shown by a student from the Miller Grove Independent School District in Hopkins County, Texas, according to the local media. Authorities say people who did not have contact with the animal need not be concerned. Left untreated, rabies can be fatal for humans. It is not known whether the infected cow has survived.