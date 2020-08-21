Sen. Tammy Duckworth Blasts ‘Coward-in-Chief’ Trump: ‘Our Troops Deserve Better’
UNWORTHY
Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) blasted President Donald Trump’s leadership of the military during her Democratic National Convention speech Thursday evening, stating that Trump does not deserve to be commander in chief “for another four minutes.” “Our troops deserve better,” she said. Duckworth, an Iraq veteran who was wounded in combat, opened by speaking about her own experience as a member of the military and accused Trump of being unsupportive of military members and their families. “That’s the kind of leader our service members deserve: one who understands the risks they face and who would actually protect them by doing his job as Commander in Chief,” Duckworth said. “Instead, they have a coward in chief who won’t stand up to Vladimir Putin, read his daily intelligence briefings, or even publicly admonish adversaries for reportedly putting bounties on our troops’ heads.”