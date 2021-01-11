‘Cowards’ Vandalize Kentucky Health Commissioner’s Home
‘LOWEST FORM OF LOW’
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says vandals who spray-painted COVID truther messages on the health commissioner’s home mailbox are “cowards,” “bullies,” and “the lowest form of low.” And he vowed that authorities will track them down. “To anybody who believes domestic terror is the way to go, we’ll be ready for you. We will not back down,” Beshear said, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader. Dr. Steven Stack is the latest in a string of health officials nationwide to face protests and attacks at home by anti-mask and anti-lockdown vigilantes who think the pandemic that has killed more than 375,000 Americans is overblown. Kentucky is in the middle of a post-holiday surge and reported 2,085 new cases and 21 new deaths on Monday.