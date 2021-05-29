This Little Air Purifier Helps Me Fend Off Allergy Season
Scouting Report: This sleek air purifier is helping me stave off allergy season with ease.
Despite arguably needing an air purifier most while living in a city, for whatever reason, I always felt like having one was for well-established people in houses with yards and a 401k. Luckily, for me, the Coway Airmega 250 is pretty compact. Standing just about at my knee, this purifier fits perfectly in the corner of my small apartment. Its minimalist design blends right into my living room and currently doubles as a succulent stand.
Coway AirMega 250
The first couple of hours I had the purifier involved a lot of me switching between its three different airflow levels to figure out which was best before embracing the device’s auto mode, which monitors the air quality and adjusts the levels accordingly. This was a particularly useful feature for me because, in general, the fewer decisions I have to make about technology, the better. The Airmega is advertised to handle up to 930 square feet, and while I think they intended it for an individual living room or maybe a kitchen, that actually covers my whole apartment. Each of the three levels is quiet enough to have the purifier running while I’m working from home and taking zoom calls. In fact, at level one I could barely even tell that it was on.
