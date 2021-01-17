‘Cowboys for Trump’ Leader Arrested by FBI for Capitol Riot, Threatening to Bring Guns to Inauguration

Read it at Justice Department
A New Mexico county commissioner who was wanted by officials for participating in the U.S. Capitol riot, and told Inside Edition last week that “there will never be a Biden presidency,” was arrested after saying he was bringing guns to D.C. this week, the FBI announced Sunday.
Couy Griffin, a Republican who represents Otero County’s 2nd district, is also the leader of a group called “Cowboys for Trump.” The group’s Facebook page over the last few days posted several pictures of road signs, growing increasingly closer to D.C., interspersed with messages such as “You wanna fight? Well now you got it!!! January 20th!!!!," referring to the date of President-elect Biden’s inauguration. According to his criminal complaint, Griffin has been charged with entering a restricted building without lawful authority.