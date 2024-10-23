Cowboys Kicker Missed Practice for Jury Duty

Bill Clinton Impersonates ‘Tough’ Trump Over Second Prez Debate Fail
‘MACHO TALK’
Former President Bill Clinton ripped into 2024 Republican nominees Donald Trump and JD Vance for their “macho talk” at a Kamala Harris rally in Arizona on Wednesday. “For all their macho talk,” said Clinton, “Those boys didn‘t want to get near another debate, did they?” Clinton then mocked them, saying in a deep-pitched voice impersonation,“I‘m tough, I‘m tough.” Clinton appeared at the Harris rally, held in Phoenix, as the election nears in less than two weeks. “Poor old JD Vance, I saw him the other day, I felt so bad for him,” said Clinton in the speech. “He had managed to keep enough dignity to get all the way through the convention and through the campaign without having to say outright that he thought Trump won the election in 2020. He knew he didn’t. But they made him say it last week.” Other politicians have appeared on the campaign trail, such as former President Barack Obama and former Republican congresswoman Liz Cheney.
