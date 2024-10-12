Cowboys’ QB Dak Prescott Slams ‘Crazy’ Attention Over His Wrecked $3M Mansion
PEEVED
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott isn’t happy with the media coverage around the destruction of his mansion this week. The gunslinger’s reportedly $3 million-home was reduced to a pile of rubble as part of a planned demolition as he aims to build a new, more modern replacement. He enlisted the help of the popular sports-oriented YouTube channel Dude Perfect to help with the bulldozing—and film it, of course. The stunt made headlines, though, apparently to Prescott’s chagrin. “I thought we were talking football,” he said when a reporter asked about it on Thursday. “It’s crazy the coverage it got, just being frank. Trying to keep my personal life my personal life, build a home or a place or have a property that I’m about to raise a daughter and a family there. I truly don’t appreciate the drones, the extra videos and honestly, the conversation of it.” Prescott, however, whose team is set to play the Detroit Lions on Sunday, cracked a smile, when a reporter asked a playful follow-up: “The landscape is different from the last time you all played the Lions…”