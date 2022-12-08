Cowboys Star Concedes His Brittney Griner Tweet Was Terrible
FUMBLE
Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons backtracked after tweeting his frustration that WNBA player Brittney Griner was freed from Russian captivity while Marine veteran Paul Whelan was not. “Wait nah!! We left a marine?!! Hell nah,” he tweeted Thursday morning. Meanwhile, Whelan’s brother said it was “so important” to him to make it clear “that we do not begrudge Ms. Griner her freedom.” “The Biden Administration made the right decision to bring Ms. Griner home, and to make the deal that was possible, rather than waiting for one that wasn't going to happen,” he said. President Biden said Whelan’s espionage case is more complicated but negotiations are ongoing. Parsons clarified that his tweet was “no shot” at Griner before later backtracking after speaking to “some people that I respect and trust.” “I should have been more educated on the topic and not tweeted out of emotion for my family and other who have served,” he wrote. “I pray Mr. Whelan comes home but am extremely happy for Brittney and her family. I am not too prideful to admit when I’ve made a mistake.”