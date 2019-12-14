Cowboys Stop Suspect in Police Chase by Threatening to Lasso Him
A group of cowboys stopped an alleged carjacker from escaping police in Las Vegas by threatening to cattle rope him, local news station KTNV reports. Cayden Cox, a cowboy and professional cattle roper, told the news station that he and a group of cowboys noticed a helicopter and police cars tailing a reportedly stolen vehicle with three people inside on Wednesday afternoon. When the car hit a horse trailer and one of the suspects tried to run away from the scene, the cowboys got involved. “I'm like, ‘oh shoot we need to go catch the son of a buck,’” Cox said, recalling that he and the others told the man to stop or be lassoed. “By the time I kind of had my rope up and [the suspect] had his hands up, right when I was thinking about roping him.” A couple of cowboys then pinned the man onto the ground and handed him off to police. A video of the “cowboy arrest” was posted on Facebook and has since gone viral. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said all three people involved in the incident were taken into custody.