‘Coyote vs. Acme’ Is Apparently Dead All Over Again
CENA UNSEEN
Coyote vs. Acme, the Looney Tunes spinoff movie starring John Cena, is reportedly back in trouble after Warner Bros. execs skipped seeing it. The $70 million movie was initially canceled back in November, despite production already being complete, for a tax write-down. But after days of public outcry, Warner Bros. reversed its decision and said it would sell it instead. Now, though, it seems the offers all came up short of the $75 million price tag that the studio hoped for, and the film is set to be “unceremoniously delete[d]” and “never to be seen again.” TheWrap reported on Friday that Warner Bros. turned down offers from Netflix, Paramount, and Amazon to buy Coyote vs. Acme. The report also reveals that, despite being the one to decide the film’s fate, Warner Bros. CEO David Zaslav never even watched it, while other executives only saw a rough director’s cut. According to TheWrap, producer Chris DeFaria was told by one WB exec, “They just want to get this behind them. They want to close the books.” Cue the internet outrage all over again…