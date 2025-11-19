Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year: Hibernation season. The days are shorter, the nights are longer, temperatures are dropping, and the holidays are just around the corner. Fall and winter call for coziness, making it the perfect time to take stock of your bedding, throw blankets, pajamas, and even your bath towels to make sure they’re ready for cold weather. Cozy Earth understood the assignment this year and dropped its Black Friday sale early so you can take advantage of steep savings before the holidays hit.

The Cozy Earth pre-Black Friday sale is going on now through Dec. 2nd. Right now, shoppers can score 25 percent off sitewide through Nov. 26 as a teaser to the main event. On Nov. 27 (Thanksgiving), the brand will give shoppers something to be extra thankful for: 30 to 35 percent off sitewide, with 40 percent off sheets. They’ll also be offering 45 percent off pajamas during a flash sale from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. EST.

Cozy Earth’s official Black Friday sale kicks off on Nov. 28, with 30 to 35 percent off sitewide and 40 percent off sheets. There will also be three flash sales throughout the day: 45 percent off sheets for three hours starting at 10 a.m., 40 percent off blankets for one hour, starting at 2:30 p.m. EST, and 45 percent off sitewide for three hours, starting at 5 p.m. EST You might want to set alarms for every interval so you don’t miss anything amidst your turkey coma. These deals will extend through Sunday, Nov. 30.

Cozy Earth’s Cyber Monday sale is an event all its own, focused on apparel and bedding discounts. Shoppers will find 40 percent off both categories, and enjoy two flash sales: The first taking 45 percent off pajamas (a perfect gift for those giftees who pretend they don’t want anything!) from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. EST, and the second with markdowns up to 75 percent from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. EST. Then, Cyber Tuesday concludes Cozy Earth’s Black Friday sales with 40 percent off apparel and bedding.

\Whether you’re looking to round out your winter-weather lineup before the holiday hosting season rolls in or searching for the perfect gift, Cozy Earth’s extended Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale has you covered. Scroll through below to check out a few of our favorite Cozy Earth products.

Bamboo Sheet Set Down From $258 There’s a reason why Oprah named Cozy Earth’s bestselling bamboo sheets as one of her favorite things in 2018—they’re the most comfortable bedding you’ll find. See At Cozy Earth $ 207

Women’s Bamboo Stretch-Knit Long Sleeve Pajama Set Down From $148 As I mentioned before, a premium pajama set is the perfect gift for tough-to-shop-for giftees. Who doesn’t love a luxe pair of PJs? See At Cozy Earth $ 119

Ultra Plush Classic Cuddle Blanket Down From $278 This super soft faux fur blanket is designed with enough weight to create a “cocoon of comfort, calm, and warmth.” It will quickly become your go-to for the rest of the season. See At Cozy Earth $ 223

Luxe Bath Robe Down From $148 There’s nothing more luxurious than stepping into a cozy robe post-bath or shower on a chilly day. Cozy Earth’s Luxe Bath Robe is super soft, lightweight, and actually stays shut. See At Cozy Earth $ 119

Bamboo Viscose Comforter Down From $368 Aside from being 20 percent off, this top-rated comforter is also HSA/FSA eligible. See At Cozy Earth $ 295 Free Shipping

