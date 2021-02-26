CPAC Attendees Boo, Shout ‘Freedom!’ When Organizers Ask Them to Wear Masks
‘NOT THE MOST FUN’
Organizers at this year’s Conservative Political Action Conference were inundated with jeers on Friday morning when they attempted to urge attendees to adhere to the venue’s coronavirus guidelines and wear face masks.
During a break in speeches, American Conservative Union executive director Dan Schneider and CPAC emcee Carly Patrick took to the stage to remind the crowd that the Hyatt Regency Orlando required masks. “We conservatives believe in the rule of law, because we know that when the laws enforced, our rights are protected,” Schneider said, adding: “And I know this might sound like a little bit of a downer, but we also believe in property rights, and this is a private hotel and we believe in the rule of law. So we need to comply with the laws of this county that we're in.”
Schneider then turned it over to Patrick, who awkwardly reiterated that when attendees are seated in the ballroom they should be wearing a mask, prompting many in the audience to boo her. As a chastened Patrick acknowledged that “it’s not the most fun,” several people could be heard chanting “Freedom!” as Schneider pleaded with them one more time.
“You have the right to set you own rules in your own house and were borrowing somebody else’s house,” he bargained with the crowd amid grumbling and jeers. “So we need to comply with their rules, so thank you all for putting on your masks. I wear a mask when I’m in the halls and we're going to comply with their rules.”