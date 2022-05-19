CPAC Head Suggests Abortion Ban Will Solve ‘Great Replacement’
FOREHEAD SCHLAPP!
Matt Schlapp, the head of the influential Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), has suggested the racist “great replacement theory” could be solved by banning abortion. The confidant of former President Donald Trump said that a “first step” in handling immigration issues was to overturn Roe v. Wade. “If you say there is a population problem in a country, but you’re killing millions of your own people every year through legalized abortion every year, if that were to be reduced, some of that problem is solved,” Schlapp said at the conference in Hungary, according to Vice News. “You have millions of people who can take many of these jobs. How come no one brings that up? If you’re worried about this quote-unquote replacement, why don’t we start there. Start with allowing our own people to live.” The “great replacement theory,” which has been embraced by right-wingers, alleges that white Christian populations are being replaced by immigrants of different races and religion. The 18-year-old Buffalo shooter, who killed 10 Black people on Saturday, wrote in his diary about being inspired by the racist theory to allegedly commit the horrific attack.