Cracker Barrel Axes Restaurant Remodels After Redesign Backlash

Patrick Schwarzenegger’s wedding to model Abby Champion was attended by many famous faces, but one family member was notably absent. According to TMZ, Joseph Baena— Schwarzenegger’s half-brother from his father Arnold Schwarzenegger’s affair with former housekeeper Mildred Patricia Baena—did not attend the ceremony. The wedding celebration was held in northern Idaho in a country club overlooking Lake Coeur d’Alene on Sept. 6. Photos obtained by The Daily Mail showed that the groom’s parents were both in attendance, as well as his sister, Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt, with her actor husband, Chris Pratt. The relationship between 27-year-old Baena and his half-siblings—Patrick, 31, Katherine, 35, Christina, 34, and Christopher, 27, whom the former California governor shares with his ex-wife Maria Shriver—was called into question in June after photos surfaced of Baena posing separately from them at the FUBAR premiere. The half-brothers were spotted working out together in 2021, but the extent of their relationship remains unclear.
Cracker Barrel has announced it is halting plans to redesign its restaurants after news of the upcoming rebrand sparked a furious backlash online. The chain said on Tuesday that it had listened to customer feedback and would no longer “declutter” its locations of the Americana-inspired decor that has become synonymous with the brand. “The vintage American you love will always be here—the rocking chairs on the porch, our fireplaces and peg games, unique treasures in our gift shop, and antiques pulled straight from our warehouse in Lebanon, Tennessee,” Cracker Barrel said in a statement. “We want you to have a warm and welcoming space for friends and family to gather and enjoy our craveable food and country hospitality.” The chain said it had remodeled just four of its 660 restaurants so far, which had been well-received, and also upgraded its menus in an effort to appeal to younger customers. But the firestorm surrounding the remodel, which CEO Julie Feiss Masino oversaw as part of a major modernization effort, has cast doubt on the chain’s long-term business strategy.
Just when you thought WeightWatchers was out of the game, it’s found a new way to pull you back in—if you’re going through menopause, at least. On September 8, the iconic weight-loss brand announced the launch of WeightWatchers for Menopause, naming actress Queen Latifah as the initiative’s first spokeswoman. The 55-year-old star said in a press release that menopause has changed how she sees and cares for her body, noting her appreciation of the support she’s received during this stage of life. In an exclusive interview with People, Latifah said a routine visit to her gynecologist to discuss her hormone levels helped contextualize her menopause symptoms. For instance, while she didn’t experience some of the more stereotypical menopause symptoms like hot flashes, she started to view past situations, like an argument with her driver about the temperature in the car, in a new light. The new WeightWatchers program offers nutritional guidance, a curriculum to help users understand what their bodies are going through, and menopause coaches, as well as access to dietitians starting at $25 a month. This is the latest initiative for WeightWatchers, which announced it would file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in May 2025, just 18 months after its highly publicized expansion into medications (including GLP-1s and hormone replacement therapy) in 2023.
Charlie Sheen has opened up about his biggest regret in his friendship with his late pal, Friends star Matthew Perry. The Anger Management actor, 60, revealed in his new memoir The Book of Sheen that he met Perry through a support group for addicts that the late star hosted at his home. “Matt and I shared a deeper truth we saw in each other ... we were both, as [actor Robert Downey Jr.] used to say, ‘veterans of the unspeakable.’ ... We had that common ground instantly with each other,” he wrote. After reading Perry’s memoir Friends Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, Sheen said he wanted to reconnect with his old friend. Sheen felt inclined to reach out to reconnect with his old friend. However, he never got around to sending the text. He came to regret that decision when Perry died just three weeks later, at the age of 54, in October 2023. “I’ve never met anyone who more masterfully used humor as a deflector-shield to keep you just enough over there. I dug every minute we spent together—and over there with Matthew was much better than most people’s front and center,” he wrote. Sheen opened up about his own struggles with sobriety in his memoir, which was published Tuesday, and his companion Netflix docuseries, AKA Charlie Sheen.
Parks and Rec star Aziz Ansari said that he would be so excited to reprise his character for a reboot that he’d do it even “if it’s terrible,” according to Entertainment Weekly. Aziz, 42, was at the Toronto International Film Festival promoting his directorial debut Good Fortune when he said he’d happily play Tom Haverford again. “I would love to spend time with anybody from Parks—even if the show was terrible, and we just got a decent-enough check, but we got to spend time together,” he said. His Parks co-star Adam Scott told EW in July that Ansari’s character and Jim O’Heir’s character Jerry were the ideal protagonists if the series was ever revisited. “Oh man, if I get to spend time with Jim, I would love to do it,” Ansari said, “I love those people so much.” In 2020, however, co-creator Mike Schur revealed no plans were in the works because “I don’t see why,” adding, “Amy [Poehler] and I and the whole crew had the same feeling, which was: That show had a very specific point to make, and we felt like we made the point, and then we ended the show and we moved on.” That hasn’t quelled the enthusiasm to return for some of its stars. Poehler, the central protagonist of the original series, said in 2022, “Anytime anybody gives me the word, and I’m down.” Rashida Jones said in February that she’s “ready any time” for a revival.
A life-threatening disease transmitted by bugs that bite humans’ faces is now endemic in the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has warned. Experts say that Chagas disease, also known as “kissing bug disease,” is spreading, particularly in the south. It is caused by a parasite called Trypanosoma cruzi found in the feces of the triatomine bug, which has a penchant for biting the faces of its victims. The bugs pick up the parasite when they bite other carriers, which can include dogs and The Washington Post reports rising canine infections in California and Texas. The early stage of human infection, according to the CDC, can present few symptoms beyond fatigue, aches, and the so-called “Romañas sign,” which is characterized by swelling of the eyelids. The health agency says that early detection is vital, and without treatment the condition can persist for the remainder of the patient’s life. While many people remain asymptomatic, around 30 percent of cases develop life-threatening symptoms such as heart disease. Paula Stigler Granados, associate professor at the San Diego State University School of Public Health, told the Post that the disease is “often fatal by the time symptoms develop.”
A decomposing body was found stuffed into a bag inside the front trunk of a Tesla registered to rising music star D4vd, according to local reports. Police said the remains were uncovered Monday afternoon at a Hollywood tow yard after workers reported a foul odor emanating from the vehicle, according to KABC-TV. The Tesla, a 2023 model bearing Texas plates, had been at the yard for a couple of days before the body was discovered. Authorities confirmed the car is registered to David Anthony Burke, the 20-year-old Queens-born singer-songwriter better known as D4vd, whose music has earned him more than two million Instagram followers. The victim has not yet been identified. The car’s grisly contents were found while D4vd was on tour. Over the past week, he has posted regularly on social media, with performances scheduled in Minneapolis on Tuesday and in Los Angeles later this month. Police have not said how the body ended up in the vehicle. The investigation remains ongoing.
In Albania, archaeologists uncovered a large Roman burial chamber from the third to fourth Century AD, believed to be the permanent resting place for a wealthy person. Gold thread embroidery, glass plates, and knives were all found inside, despite evidence that it had been looted once in antiquity and again using heavy machinery to move a rock on top of the site. This discovery, being larger than any in the region, marks the first of its kind. Scientists were pointed to the excavation site by locals who noticed some unusual stones on a plateau near the border of North Macedonia. In early August, the Institute of Archaeology staff began excavating and found massive slabs of limestone. Using brushes, they uncovered Greek lettering etched into the stone, which helped reveal the name of who was buried. “The inscription tells us that the person buried here was named Gelliano, a name typical of the Roman period. We are uncertain about the identity of the second individual, but it is likely a family member,” said Erikson Nikolli, the project’s lead archaeologist. The tomb, apparently dedicated to the Roman god Jupiter, measures 29 feet by 19 feet, and Albanian authorities are already gearing up to turn it into a tourist attraction. In an intriguing twist, more stones with inscriptions were found nearby, which archaeologists believe belong to another monument.
Texas State Representative James Talarico—an up-and-coming star among Democrats who caused major upset after flipping a Trump-leaning Austin suburb in 2018—just entered the race for Senate. It’s an already crowded contest to flip the deep red state by taking on Ted Cruz, with Talarico’s fellow Democrat Colin Allred having already bought himself significant name recognition with a $94 million challenge to the GOP incumbent last year. All the same, Talarico’s entry comes along with his growing viral reach, buoyed in part by his background as a seminarian in the uber-Christian state, and in part by his sitdown on The Joe Rogan Experience earlier in July, during which the controversial podcaster told Talarico he should consider running for the White House. Barack Obama would appear to have received that message loud and clear, with the former president’s people reportedly reaching out to Talarico’s team late last month as part of a wider effort to put the wind behind young Democratic hopefuls.
The head of a country music station, which was rebranded as “Trump Country,” plans to run for Congress to “give Trump the support he needs.” Jim Schwartzel, owner of WHEL radio in Fort Myers, Florida, gave the station a makeover earlier this year, plastering Trump references all over its on-air promotions and advertising itself with a picture of the president wearing a cowboy hat. “We didn’t ask for permission,” said Schwartzel, who claims to have tripled the station’s rating since the rebrand. On-air, the station promises to “Make Country Great Again,” and features a Trump impersonator threatening to “deport” listeners by offering them a free cruise in the “Gulf of America.” Schwartzel is seeking the Republican nomination for the U.S. House seat being vacated by Rep. Byron Donalds. Schwartzel says he avoids appearing on the show to comply with neutrality laws for congressional candidates. “We don’t talk about the politics of deportations,” he told CBS News. “But we twisted it to be entertaining.” Trump has long sought to clamp down on unlicensed use of his name and image, but has found the practice to be nearly impossible to enforce after assuming office.