Cracker Barrel’s Pride Month Posts Provoke Conservative Fury
CRACKING UP
Some people were apparently surprised to see Cracker Barrel sharing celebratory Pride Month messaging. Alongside a picture of a rocking chair painted in rainbow colors, the Tennessee-based company wrote on its Facebook account Thursday that the chain is “excited to celebrate Pride Month with our employees and guests,” adding that “everyone is always welcome at our table.” Some were clearly not impressed to see the inclusive tone coming from a company once known for firing gay employees in the early 1990s under a protested policy of pushing “heterosexual values.” “We take no pleasure in reporting that @CrackerBarrel has fallen,” the Texas Family Project tweeted. “A once family friendly establishment has caved to the mob.” Other angry posts asked Cracker Barrel “why do you hate your patrons” or demanded that the company “cut this crap out.”