Craig Carton Is Reportedly Ditching WFAN to Make Millions at Fox Sports

    Craig Carton is leaving WFAN to focus exclusively on his FS1 program “The Carton Show,” The New York Post reported Thursday. For the 54-year-old sports radio personality, the deal was just too good to pass up: FS1 has reportedly been looking to own his exclusive rights for months now, and will pay him seven figures to do so. Carton has been doing both programs since last September, when FS1 first gave Carton his namesake cable slot. But with duel shows posing a tough schedule, Carton had been mulling over sticking with the radio station that gave him a second chance after his fraud imprisonment, or taking the multimillion-dollar TV deal with one of the top sports cable networks in the country. In the end, Carton followed the money, a choice even Chris Olivero, the president of Audacy that oversees WFAN, reportedly gave Carton his blessing to make. Carton is expected to leave WFAN in the next two to three weeks.

