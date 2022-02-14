Louisville Mayoral Candidate Shot at in ‘Attempted Assassination,’ Officials Say

Craig Greenberg, an attorney and mayoral candidate in Louisville, Kentucky, was shot at Monday morning in an “assassination attempt,”officials said.

Louisville Metro Police Department Chief Erika Shields on Monday said a suspect is in custody after several shots were fired at Greenberg inside his office on the fourth floor of Butchertown Market.

While the motive remains unclear, authorities said that early evidence suggests that the shooter “acted alone” and deliberately targeted the Democrat. Greenberg was uninjured, but Shields noted that a round did “strike his clothing.” The chief added that the suspect was arrested outside of the building.

“We are all with LMPD now. I will provide an update as soon as possible. Thank you for the outpouring of support,” Greenberg said in a tweet shortly after the shooting, assuring the public that he and his team “are fortunately all safe.”

Metro Council President David James told multiple outlets that Greenberg was “shot at this morning in an attempted assassination.”

“Praying for the saftey [sic] of Craig Greenberg and staff. I’m praying for the saftey [sic] of all the candidates,” Mayoral candidate Timothy Findley said in a Monday tweet. “This is unacceptable.”

According to his campaign website, Greenberg is an attorney and former CEO of 21C Museum Hotels. The Harvard law school graduate and member of the University of Louisville Board of Trustees has previously said that public safety would be his top priority if elected.

Last month, Greenberg released a public safety plan that called for a “community-oriented police force.”

“Louisville is in a tough spot,” Greenberg said in a statement accompanying the plan. “Our neighborhoods feel less safe, violent crime is rising, and too many people are trapped in addiction. We see abandoned cars on the streets and graffiti and trash in many neighborhoods. You’ve shared your concerns with me as I have run through every precinct in our city. I share your worry and sense of urgency to fix this and fix this now.”