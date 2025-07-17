Crazed Airline Passenger Kicked Off Flight After Epic Meltdown
A deranged airline passenger who claims to be “the realest person on the East Coast” is going viral for an epic meltdown onboard an American Airlines flight. The unnamed passenger, who claims to work with rapper Kodak Black, flew off the handle during a flight from Charlotte to Denver on Sunday following a disagreement with a flight attendant he claimed had “beautiful eyes,” ranting for at least 12 minutes about losing his phone charger, demanding a shot and attempting to get a refund or upgrade for his seat. “You really p---ed off your customer—shut the f--k up,” he yells at an attendant at the start of the video, before daring them to “Call the police. I’ll f--k them up. You guys f--ked with the realest person on the East Coast.” Throughout the tirade the passenger also threatened to fight a fellow traveller who told him to be quiet, said he would “light a blunt” and demanded to have his seat upgraded, even offering an attendant $100 to sit in the cockpit. At one point he turned to the attendant and told her “I expected better from you. I said you have beautiful eyes.” He was eventually removed from the flight, with American Airlines later thanking everyone onboard for their patience in dealing with the “disruptive passenger.”