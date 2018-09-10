‘Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’ Star: ‘Shame’ on Anyone at CBS ‘Who Knew’ About Moonves

Co-creator and star of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Rachel Bloom took to Twitter Sunday to condemn former CBS chief executive Les Moonves—who was accused of sexual misconduct by six more women in another explosive New Yorker article published Sunday morning—alongside anyone else at the company who facilitated his behavior. “As an employee of CBS,” Bloom tweeted, “I would just like to say that Les Moonves should be fired without getting a fucking dollar. The actions described in this article are those of sexual assault and shame on anyone else in the corporation who knew about his crimes.” In the hours following the new allegations, CBS (which co-owns the CW, the network that broadcasts Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) announced that Moonves would step down from the company, “effective immediately.” CBS’ press release noted that Moonves would not receive a severance package until the investigations were complete (except for unspecified “certain fully accrued and vested compensation and benefits”), and that Moonves and the company will immediately donate $20 million to organizations that “support the #MeToo movement and equality for women in the workplace”; that donation will be deducted from what, if anything, Moonves eventually receives. Moonves has denied the new round of allegations, admitting to “consensual relations” with three of the women but labeling the remainder of the accusations “disturbing.”
