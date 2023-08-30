‘Crazy Plane Lady’ Back in the Air After Viral Meltdown
WHAT DID SHE SEE?
The so-called “crazy plane lady” has returned to fly the friendly skies nearly two months after a clip of her freaking out on an American Airlines flight—insisting “that motherfucker is not real” while pointing at the back of the plane—went viral. Tiffany Gomas, 38, was met by paparazzi as she flew into Los Angeles International Airport on Monday, but remained evasive on the subject of that fateful July 2 flight. A smiling Gomas, who appeared to be wearing a similar outfit to the one she’d sported in the viral video, explained to a photographer for TMZ she’d “been told” not to comment on what she’d seen. She did admit, however, that though “I was distressed and I was getting off the plane, no matter what, I just probably didn’t need to make the scene that I made,” which caused an hourslong delay as the passengers were deplaned and re-screened. Gomas teased that a tell-all interview might “have to happen” in the future, but said that in the meantime she has a number of “things in the works, mostly non-profit charity stuff.”