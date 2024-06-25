Shifty Shellshock, the co-founder and singer of the rap rock group Crazy Town, has died. He was 49.

The musician—real name Seth Binzer—passed away at a residence on Monday, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s website. No cause of death has yet been disclosed, though Shellshock reportedly battled addiction for years.

Shellshock started collaborating with Bret “Epic” Mazur under the name The Brimstone Sluggers in the 1990s, going on to perform as Crazy Town by the end of the decade. Their 2000 song “Butterfly” topped the Billboard Hot 100 for two non-consecutive weeks, while their debut album, The Gift of Game, sold over 1.5 million copies.