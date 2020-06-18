Cream of Wheat Packaging Under Review After Uncle Ben’s, Mrs. Butterworth’s, Aunt Jemima Rebrand

Read it at USA Today
B&G Foods has initiated an “immediate review” of the packaging of Cream of Wheat after brands Aunt Jemima, Uncle Ben’s and Mrs. Butterworth’s announced their decisions to overhaul their brands. The breakfast cereal has been criticized since the 1890s for its use of a smiling Black chef on the packaging. The original mascot was a racial caricature of a Black man known as Rastus. “We understand there are concerns regarding the Chef image, and we are committed to evaluating our packaging and will proactively take steps to ensure that we and our brands do not inadvertently contribute to systemic racism,” B&G Foods said in a statement.