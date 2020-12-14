White House Security Chief Lost Foot, Lower Leg to COVID-19, Friend Reveals
‘STAGGERING MEDICAL BILLS’
Crede Bailey, head of the White House’s security office, had his lower leg and right foot amputated due to COVID-19, his friend wrote on his GoFundMe page. Bailey contracted the virus shortly before the September Rose Garden party celebrating Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to the Supreme Court, which then led to the outbreak that briefly hospitalized President Trump. According to Bloomberg News, Bailey requested that the White House not publicize his condition, while President Trump has yet to acknowledge it publicly. “First let me say that Crede will NOT be happy I’ve done this as he is a proud man who is the first to help everyone else but would never ask for help himself,” the GoFundMe, organized by his friend Dawn McCrobie, reads. “His family has staggering medical bills from a hospital stay of 2+ months and still counting in the ICU and a long road ahead in rehab before he can go home.” The GoFundMe has raised over $35,000 since it was created on Nov. 13.