The son of former Creedence Clearwater Revival’s drummer Doug Clifford faces a murder charge after his girlfriend’s remains were found near a Nevada highway on Thursday.

He’s also a person of interest in another killing that took place 26 miles away.

Brent Clifford, 55, was booked into South Placer County Jail in the early morning hours of Thursday and was deemed ineligible for bail.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office said officers recovered what they believe to be the remains of 48-year-old Patricia Portella-Wright at an embankment off of Mount Rose Highway.

Her remains were first spotted by a drone. A final determination from a coroner is pending. Clifford has been charged with homicide.

Police said Portella-Wright was last seen with Clifford on Aug. 4 and was reported missing five days later. “There is apparent foul play involved,” Placer County Lt. Dave Smith said at a Thursday press conference.

A day earlier, Reno police named Clifford a person of interest in the killing of 68-year-old William Andrews, who was found with a gunshot wound to the head in a residential neighborhood on Sunday after police were called to the scene. They said Clifford left the area driving Andrews’ red 2004 Chevrolet Blazer.

When a team of officers from the Reno Police Department, Placer County, and Plumas County Sheriff’s Office arrested Clifford in Portola, California after he was spotted there Wednesday, they found the same red SUV.

Clifford’s father Doug co-founded CCR with brothers John and Tom Fogerty and Stu Cook, releasing a string of commercially and critically successful heartland rock albums filled with social commentary about America during the Vietnam War era.

In 2013, the Library of Congress added their 1969 hit “Fortunate Son” to the National Recording Registry list of sound recordings that “are culturally, historically, or aesthetically important”.

The group played together from 1959 to 1972, with a handful of limited one-off reunions in the 80s before animosities and legal feuds drove them apart.

When they were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1993, John Fogerty refused to play with Clifford or Cook.