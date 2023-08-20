Creep Kisses NYC Council Member Inna Vernikov During TV Interview

Read it at NBC News
New York City Council Member Inna Vernikov was being interviewed by a local TV station when a stranger walked up, planted an unwanted kiss on her cheek, and walked away smiling. “What the fuck?” Vernikov exclaimed, later taking to Twitter to say, “Not the kind of love I expect from constituents! Very creepy moment.” Her colleagues rushed to her defense on social media, NBC News reported, with one writing: “This disgusting behavior is unfortunately all too common in the day to day lives of women.”