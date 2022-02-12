‘Creepy Victorian Murder Doll’ Causes Panic at Texas Town Hall
PUBLIC MENACE
City staffers in a small Texas town had to call first responders for help this week over what was described in a lost-and-found post as a “creepy Victorian murder doll” seen menacing the local town hall from a park bench outside. Staffers at the town hall in Keller, near Fort Worth, found the demented doll as they arrived on Thursday morning, local news outlet KSAT reports. The figurine—which resembled a Halloween decoration with zombie-like skin, black holes for eyes, and a dirty blue dress—was left to glare at passersby for hours as staffers worked to figure out where it came from. “If you’re missing your Creepy Victorian Murder Doll—we’ll go with Vicki M. for short—she’s up here visiting Keller Town Hall, just chillin’ on the front bench presumably cursing every visitor who walks past,” a social media post from the City of Keller Government read. Staffers eventually contacted public safety officers to remove the doll, prompting them to quip, “Y’all...hauntings were not covered at the academy.” The doll’s owners were determined to be a group of teenage girls, and someone came to collect the terrifying toy on Thursday evening.