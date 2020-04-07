Crew Member Aboard U.S. Navy Ship Comfort in New York Tests Positive for COVID-19
A crew member working onboard the U.S. Navy’s hospital ship Comfort in New York has tested positive for COVID-19, a Navy source told ABC News. The ship docked on March 30 to care for non-COVID patients, but President Donald Trump changed the ship’s designation Monday and ordered the medical vessel to start taking the overflow of COVID patients from New York’s hospitals. The Navy says the infected crew member did not have any contact with patients on board the ship and is self-isolating along with several other crew members with whom the person had contact. “There is no impact to Comfort’s mission, and this will not affect the ability for Comfort to receive patients,” a Navy statement reads. “The ship is following protocols and taking every precaution to ensure the health and safety of all crew members and patients on board.”