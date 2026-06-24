Crew Member Dies After Plunging Off Cruise Ship

A crew member aboard the luxury Scottish cruise ship Hebridean Princess has died after falling overboard, authorities have confirmed. Police Scotland said officers were called at around 8:30 p.m. local time on June 16 after a man’s body was recovered near Corran Esplanade in the resort town of Oban, People reported. The death is not being treated as suspicious, though inquiries remain ongoing. Operator Hebridean Island Cruises confirmed the victim was a member of the ship’s crew and said an “immediate response” was launched following a man-overboard incident in the Sound of Mull. In a statement, the company said it was assisting investigators and had informed the crew member’s next of kin, adding that its thoughts were with “their family, friends, and colleagues.” At the time of the incident, the vessel reportedly had 38 people on board during a seven-day Inner and Outer Hebrides voyage departing and returning to Oban.