Crews Search for 2 Women Missing After Group Goes Over Dam in Virginia

Rescue crews are searching for two young women who were part of a group who went over a dam while floating on the swollen James River in Virginia. While first responders managed to bring 10 people to safety on Monday, they were not able to find Lauren Winstead, 23, and Sarah Erway, 28, by nightfall. The search resumed Tuesday morning, as the Henrico County sheriff’s office issued a warning: “Please remember that portions of the James river is at dangerous levels and anyone entering should use extreme caution!”