1

‘Cried About Trump, Cried About Elon’: Trump Taunts Federal Workers With ‘SpongeBob SquarePants’ Meme

CHILD'S PLAY
Sean Craig
Updated 02.24.25 5:26AM EST 
Published 02.24.25 5:25AM EST 
President Donald Trump addresses a meeting of governors at the White House on February 21, 2025 in Washington, DC.
President Donald Trump addresses a meeting of governors at the White House on February 21, 2025 in Washington, DC. Win McNamee/Win McNamee/Getty Images

President Donald Trump shared a SpongeBob Squarepants meme mocking federal workers for allegedly subpar productivity and taking issue with his administration’s Elon Musk-led efforts to lay off tens of thousands of people within their ranks. The image, posted to the president’s Truth Social account on Sunday afternoon, contains an edited screenshot from an episode of the popular children’s cartoon, depicting the titular yellow character pondering a list of things that another character “Got Done Last Week.” The meme—which originated from a conservative account on X—directly references an email sent Saturday by the Office of Personnel Management to employees across federal departments and agencies demanding they to provide a list of five accomplishments from the previous week by midday Monday. The email appears to have been sent at the behest of Musk, an adviser to Trump who leads the federal spending task force DOGE, which threatened federal workers who fail to reply with termination. The leaders of several agencies, including FBI Director and Trump ally Kash Patel, have told their staff to not respond. Among the list of things on SpongeBob’s list in the meme shared by Trump are “cried about Trump”, “cried about Elon”, “made it into the office for once”, and “read some emails”. A judge rejected a request by labor unions to halt the Trump administration‘s mass firings last week.

An image of a Truth Social post by President Donald Trump shows him sharing a Spongebob Squarepants meme.
An image of a Truth Social post by President Donald Trump shows him sharing a Spongebob Squarepants meme. Donald Trump/Truth Social

2
Kieran Culkin Takes Shot at Adrien Brody in Salty SAG Speech
FIGHTING WORDS
Brett Bachman 

Night Editor

Updated 02.23.25 10:42PM EST 
Published 02.23.25 8:56PM EST 
Kieran Culkin at the 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards in Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles, California.
Kieran Culkin at the 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards in Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles, California. Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Kieran Culkin took an unprompted shot at fellow nominee Adrien Brody at Sunday’s Screen Actor’s Guild (SAG) Awards while accepting his statue for supporting actor, which he won for 2024’s A Real Pain. “Thank you for this incredibly heavy award. I don’t think there’s any way anyone can hold this for 45 seconds… which is the allotted time, Adrien Brody!” Culkin jabbed before walking it back seconds later: “There was no reason to take that shot. I love you, it’s a joke.” Brody was nominated for SAG’s Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Lead Role for his part in The Brutalist. He has already won a Golden Globe, a BAFTA and a Critics Choice Award this year for his performance in the historical Holocaust epic. Culkin need not worry that his freewheeling and at times awkward speech might turn off Oscars voters, as voting for this year’s Academy Awards has already closed.

3
Anti-Trump Conservative Gathering in D.C. Evacuated After Bomb Threat
ALL CLEAR
Sean Craig
Published 02.23.25 4:41PM EST 
Colorado Governor Jared Polis and conservative political strategist Tim Miller of The Bulwark speak at the Principles First Summit on February 23, 2025.
Colorado Governor Jared Polis and conservative political strategist Tim Miller of The Bulwark speak at the Principles First Summit on February 23, 2025. Principles First

A gathering of anti-Trump conservatives in Washington, D.C. was temporarily evacuated on Sunday after organizers said they received a “credible bomb threat” from an account bearing the name of a former leader of the far-right neofascist group Proud Boys. “We have received a credible bomb threat from an account claiming to be ‘Enrique T.’ ‘To honor the J6 hostages.’” the Principles First summit said in a statement posted to X. Organizers noted that Enrique Tarrio, the former Proud Boys leader who was pardoned by President Donald Trump for his role in the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, showed up at the event two days earlier and confronted a group of police officers who defended the seat of the U.S. Congress that were due to speak. Tarrio strongly denied sending the message and, in a tweet, accused the Principles First summit organizers of “slander”—they initially claimed he was the threat’s author before editing their tweet to clarify the threat came from an account using his name. A copy of the alleged threat, obtained by journalist Jim Acosta, said that four “pipe bombs” had been placed inside a room at the Marriott Hotel in Washington, where the Summit was taking place and said that a number of conservative Trump critics—including former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, former Republican National Committee chairman Michael Steele, and anti-Trump Republican activist George Conway—“deserve to die.” The event resumed after organizers, police, and hotel security determined it was safe to do so, Principles First founder Heath Mayo, told attendees.

Read it at The Independent

4
Rudy Giuliani Spotted Shopping for Hair Dye at Walmart
DYE HARD
Joey McFadden 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 02.23.25 2:54PM EST 
Published 02.23.25 2:18PM EST 
Rudy Giuliani
Rudy Giuliani Alex Kent/Getty Images

Rudy Giuliani was spotted selecting hair dye at Walmart on Saturday. The former New York City mayor was photographed examining the box of dye in his mobility scooter in Secaucus, New Jersey, reports TMZ. An unknown man in a suit accompanied Giuliani. In November 2020, the former Donald Trump attorney was the subject of a viral moment when his hair dye ran down his face during a press conference. Giuliani, 80, wiped his brow as sweat dragged color down his face as he discussed so-called “voter fraud” in the 2020 election. The moment was satirized on Saturday Night Live, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and Family Guy. Giuliani surrendered to Georgia authorities in August 2023 and was charged with criminal conspiracies and violating the Peach State’s racketeering act. Giuliani had to pay two state election officials $146 million for defamation. He had to declare bankruptcy as a result. Giuliani was disbarred in New York in 2024.

Read it at TMZ

9
Mark Cuban Addresses Whether He’d Run for President in 2028
HARD PASS
Joey McFadden 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 02.23.25 12:03PM EST 
Published 02.23.25 12:02PM EST 
Mark Cuban
Mark Cuban Andy Manis/Getty Images

Shark Tank star and billionaire businessman Mark Cuban has insisted he will not run for president in 2028. “Hell no. It’s not going to happen,” Cuban, 66, said Saturday at the Principles First convention, a gathering of anti-Trump conservatives, Politico reported. “No, I don’t want to be president. I’d rather f--- up health care,” a reference to Cuban’s new drug company, Cost Plus. Cuban previously flirted with running for president in 2020. A recent poll found Cuban at 7% in the 2028 Democratic primary of possible candidates. Cuban, who is an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump, supported Vice President Kamala Harris during the 2024 election and stumped for her on the campaign trail. “I mean, it’s kind of fun, actually. I learned that the Democrats can’t sell s---,” he said of his involvement. Cuban criticized the Democratic party for being “too reflexive” to Trump, saying that simply pointing out “Trump sucks” was not an effective campaign strategy for Democrats.

Read it at Politico

10
Kristi Noem Sees Musk’s Chainsaw, and Raises Him One Flamethrower
BURN BABY BURN
Catherine Bouris
Published 02.22.25 9:42PM EST 
Kristi Noem
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement via Getty Images

Appearing at CPAC over the weekend, homeland security secretary Kristi Noem joked about having placed an order for chainsaws as part of her plan to overhaul the Department of Homeland Security. “If you don’t own a chainsaw, go buy one,” Noem advised the crowd. “They really are fantastic.” Chainsaws aren’t the only tool of destruction she owns, however (guns, of course, are a given). Noem followed that up with a clip, posted to X, featuring her wielding a flamethrower and setting fire to what looks like a pile of empty cardboard boxes. Accompanying the video was a captioned: “I have a flamethrower if you need help cutting AND burning the government waste!” which tagged both Elon Musk and Argentina’s far-right libertarian President Javier Milei, who gifted Musk the bedazzled chainsaw he waved around onstage at CPAC on Thursday. Who knew dismantling democratic structures was such a physical job?

Read it at X

