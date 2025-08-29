Crime-Fighting Florida Man Catches Burglar While Wearing Batman PJs
In a scene straight out of Gotham City, a burglar in a southwest Florida neighborhood was apprehended by a man dressed as the Caped Crusader. During the early hours of the morning on August 27, Cape Coral resident Kyle Myvett was alerted by his home security system to someone breaking into his vehicle and went to investigate, still dressed in his bedtime attire, a set of Batman pajamas. He then discovered the suspect, later identified as Justin Schimpl, rummaging through his truck and then, later, a neighbor’s garage. Channeling the vigilante spirit of Gotham’s protector, Myvett then confronted the criminal and successfully detained Schimpl until Cape Coral Police officers arrived on the scene. The perp, who was known to law enforcement, now faces multiple felony charges for burglary and theft after allegedly stealing hundreds of dollars in valuables, including two pairs of Ray-Ban sunglasses valued at $600, cash, a woman’s wristlet, and more than $500 in gift cards. Despite his claims of an accomplice, Schimpl couldn’t keep his story straight, and a search by a sheriff’s helicopter and K-9 unit found no one else. He has since been detained at the local county jail.