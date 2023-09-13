Crimea Shipyard on Fire, Two Russian Ships Hit, in Ukraine Missile Attack
DIRECT HIT
Russia has admitted that two ships from its Black Sea Fleet were hit in a Ukrainian missile attack on the Sevastopol shipyard in occupied Crimea. The Russian Defense Ministry said Ukrainian forces fired 11 cruise missiles, backed up by three speedboat drones. It said the three drones had been destroyed and seven of the missiles shot down. The Crimean shipyard is used to repair Russian ships and submarines. The Russian statement did not mention which boats were hit, but reports from Ukraine identified them as a landing ship and a kilo class submarine—of a type regularly used to fire Kalibr cruise missiles at targets in Ukraine. If both have been permanently taken out of service, it would count as one of Ukraine’s biggest successes since the sinking of the Moskva cruiser in April 2022.