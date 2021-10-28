Criminal Charge Mistakenly Filed Against Andrew Cuomo: Report

A criminal summons for forcibly touching was mistakenly issued against disgraced New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Thursday, according to the Times Union.

Initially, a clerk at Albany Criminal Court told The Daily Beast that Cuomo had been charged with forcible touching, a Class A misdemeanor. The alleged victim’s identity was not provided, and further details of the allegation were unclear.

But according to the Times Union, the criminal summons charging the former governor was erroneously issued by Albany City Court after a sheriff’s office investigator filed documents summarizing their investigation.

Citing sources familiar with the matter, the outlet said the summons was issued without the consent of the alleged or her attorney.

More to come