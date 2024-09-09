‘Cringe’ RFK Jr. Clip With Amber Rose Has MAGA World Divided
MAKE AMERICA FUNNY AGAIN
RFK Jr.’s appearance in a promotional video alongside model-turned-Trump supporter Amber Rose has drawn mixed reviews from supporters. The video, which aims to “Make America Healthy Again,” starts with Rose asking if RFK Jr. wants a “shake.” He shrugs his shoulders in response and begins to shimmy in an apparent attempt to perform the Harlem Shake, a style of hip-hop dance that first gained prominence decades ago and enjoyed its most recent viral moment in 2013. “Not that kinda shake,” Rose says in reply. “A healthy shake,” she continues, gesturing to a juicer with an assortment of vegetables thrown in (tag included.) “Ohhhh,” RFK Jr. says. While he has been commended by fans for seeking to promote a healthier America, the method in which RFK Jr. chose to do so this time has sparked debate online. Comments under RFK Jr.’s post range from celebratory to “cringe,” and while Rose posted that she had “so much fun” filming the short video, others appear less than convinced. When asked by one user about the video, Kennedy’s running mate, Nicole Shanahan, sought to distance herself from the display, writing: “We have different teams. I have nothing to do with Bobby’s social media or messaging.” The video comes a day after RFK Jr. released a promotional campaign video claiming his “spiritual journey” to turn to Trump. “I felt if I refused this opportunity I would not be able to look myself in the mirror knowing that I could have saved lives of countless children,” he said, adding Trump “has told me that he wants this to be his legacy.”