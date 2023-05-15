CHEAT SHEET
    Crisis Brewing as Eighth Horse Dies at Churchill Downs

    WHAT IS GOING ON?

    Brett Bachman

    Night Editor

    Running of the Kentucky Derby on May 6, 2023.

    Michael Clevenger and Christopher Granger-USA Today Sports via Reuters

    Yet another horse died after a race at Churchill Downs Sunday—the eighth such tragedy at the track, which hosts the Kentucky Derby, in recent weeks. A 3-year-old colt named Rio Moon was the latest casualty in a wave of incidents at the historic track, following two other horses that died after racing in the Derby undercard last weekend. Five more were euthanized in the weeks prior. The crisis has led to at least one trainer, Saffie Joseph Jr., being suspended after two of his horses collapsed and later died.

