Bloodstain Used to ID Person of Interest in AC/DC Manager’s Murder
BREAKTHROUGH
A person of interest has been identified in the unsolved 1993 of Crispin Dye, the former AC/DC manager, thanks to a forensic breakthrough in the case. Dye, 41, died on Christmas Day 30 years ago after he was attacked in Sydney, Australia, where he had been celebrating the release of his first solo album. An inquiry into possible gay hate-related deaths resumed Tuesday to focus on Dye’s killing. The inquiry previously found that his jeans and shirt had never undergone forensic analysis, while two pieces of paper in his shirt pocket weren’t found in an evidence box for almost three decades. Blood on Dye’s jeans was in July found to contain DNA from an unidentified male that matched a profile collected from a reported break-in in 2002, the inquiry was told. The person of interest died in late 2002, however, leaving the inquiry unable to establish what role he may have played in Dye’s murder.