CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Cristiano Ronaldo Could Buy Newspaper He’s Repeatedly Sued: Report
CLEAN SHEET
Read it at El Pais
Cristiano Ronaldo could be on the verge of owning a Portuguese newspaper that he has repeatedly sued over its coverage of his family and private life. The soccer legend is part of a company that has made an offer to buy Cofina Media—a Portuguese media conglomerate that owns, among other titles, the Correio da Manhã, Portugal’s most-circulated newspaper. Ronaldo has previously taken the tabloid to court over alleged privacy violations in a story about the birth of his eldest son and another about an online rumor that he had harassed a minor through social networks. A rival bid from Media Capital group, which owns CNN Portugal, may yet prevail over the Ronaldo-backed bid for Cofina, according to El Pais.