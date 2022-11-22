Ronaldo Out at Manchester United After Bombshell Piers Morgan Interview
EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY
Cristiano Ronaldo is officially not returning to Manchester United after months of conflict between the soccer star and his English Premier League team. The club announced his “immediate” exit in a Twitter statement just days after United explored legal options for cutting ties with the superstar, who reportedly made roughly $600,000 a week. Ronaldo dissed the team and manager Erik ten Hag in a jaw-dropping interview with Piers Morgan earlier this month, telling Morgan he felt “betrayed” as he tried to pursue a transfer option over the summer. “I felt like some people don’t want me here, not only this year but last year, too,” he said. Shortly after United announced Ronaldo’s exit, Italian sports journalist Fabrizio Romano tweeted Ronaldo’s statement confirming his exit, calling the move a “mutual” agreement. “I love Manchester United and I love the fans, that will never ever change,” Ronaldo said in the statement. “It feels like the right time to seek a new challenge.”