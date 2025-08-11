Cristiano Ronaldo Proposes to Girlfriend With Huge Diamond After 8 Years Together

Cristiano Ronaldo has made what may be his biggest play yet—proposing to his girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez with an eye-popping diamond.

Rodríguez revealed her engagement to the 40-year-old Portuguese soccer star on Instagram Monday, sharing a photo of her hand resting on Ronaldo’s, her new golf ball-sized sparkler front and center.

“Yes I do. In this and in all my lives,” wrote the Argentine-Spanish model, 31.

Gemologist Olivia Landau told the Daily Mail that Rodríguez’s ring is likely worth “several million dollars” and estimated the oval diamond to be “over 10 carats, possibly as large as 15.”

The proposal ends months of engagement rumors swirling around the couple, who have welcomed four children and weathered the death of one baby during their eight years together.

It appears that Rodríguez had subtly hinted at her engaged status in July, when she shared pictures of a bridal-themed dinner at their $6.7 million mansion in Madrid, Spain, with elaborate white flower arrangements and a “C heart G” pillow.

Just last month, on the Netflix reality show ‘I Am Georgina,’ Rodríguez revealed that her friends would rib her over still being unmarried. Ronaldo said he was waiting for “that click.” Georgina Rodríguez/Instagram

Ronaldo is the world’s highest paid athlete, bringing in an estimated $275 million in on and off-field earnings between May 2024 and May 2025, according to Forbes.

Fans and celebrities quickly flooded the comments on Rodríguez’s post to congratulate the pair.

Rodríguez’s massive sparkler immediately drew comparison to the wedding ring Jeff Bezos gave Lauren Sánchez Bezos, who commented, “So happy for you. ❤️,” according to the Daily Mail.

Sánchez Bezos’ ring is estimated to be a 30–40 carat diamond worth around $4 million.

Rodriguez's ring has sparked comparisons to Lauren Sanchez Bezos’ wedding ring, estimated to be worth around $4 million. STEFANO RELLANDINI/Stefano Rellandini/Getty Images

Just last month, on the Netflix reality show I Am Georgina, Rodríguez revealed that her friends would rib her over still being unmarried. “Well, this is not up to me,” she said.

Ronaldo explained that he was just waiting for the right time in their lives to pop the question.

“I always tell her, ‘when we get that click.’ Like everything with our life, and she knows what I’m talking about,” said the soccer legend, who has referred to Rodríguez as his “wife” multiple times in the past. “It could be in a year or it could be in six months or it could be in a month. I’m 1000% sure that it’ll happen.”

The couple first met while Rodríguez was working as a Gucci store assistant and began dating in 2017, according to People. Their first public outing came at the Best FIFA Football Awards in Zurich, Switzerland in January 2017.

That June, they welcomed a set of twins, Eva Maria and Mateo, now 8, via surrogate. In November, Rodríguez gave birth to Alana, now 7.

In 2022, the couple was expected to welcome another set of twins, but the baby boy died during childbirth. Their surviving daughter, Bella, is now 3.

Ronaldo, Rodríguez and their children celebrated the Portuguese soccer legend's 2023 Al Nassr signing in front of fans in Riyadh. AFP via Getty Images

In the Netflix series, Ronaldo admitted that he “didn’t think at the beginning that [the relationship] would be this strong. That I would fall in love with her.”

He adds: “But after a while I felt that she was the woman of my life.”

They also coparent Ronaldo’s 15-year-old son, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., from a previous relationship.