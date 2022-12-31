Cristiano Ronaldo Sells Out to the Saudis

CHEAT SHEET
Weeks after his controversial exit from Manchester United, soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has signed a $75 million-a-year deal with the Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr. The 37-year-old Portugal striker said in a statement that he was eager to take his skills to a new part of the world, although CBS Sports reported that the deal was struck after no serious offers from European teams emerged. The move comes amid debate over whether the kingdom is using sports to polish its image and deflect attention from human rights issues. Al-Nassr called it “history in the making” in its statement.