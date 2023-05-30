Critics Erupt at CUNY Law Grad’s ‘Hate-Filled’ Anti-Israel Speech
‘CRAZED BY HATRED’
A graduate from City University of New York’s law school who condemned the “white supremacy” of the legal system and her institution for supporting the “fascist” NYPD, military, and Israel in her commencement speech is facing a barrage of criticism from local NYC officials. Simcha Eichenstein, a state assemblyman, labeled Fatima Mousa Mohammed’s speech “hate-filled” and “dangerous” while U.S. Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY) called Mohammed “crazed by hatred for Israel as a Jewish State” and said her speech was “anti-Israel derangement syndrome at work.” “This hater can spout her hate where she pleases but it should not be at the publicly funded @CUNY school of law,” former councilman Barry Grodenchik tweeted. “Her antisemitism destroyed this commencement.” Mohammed had lauded CUNY for allowing students to “speak out against Israeli settler colonialism” and endorsing BDS. A CUNY representative told the New York Post that the class of 2023 selected speakers who offer “their own individual perspectives on advocating for social justice.”